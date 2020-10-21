1/1
William Bruce Conner
William “Bill” Bruce Conner, age 91, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, passed away October 8, 2020 at his beloved home, “Hillbrook”. Born on March 24, 1929 in Kaymoor Bottom, West Virginia, Bill was the eldest son of Roy C. and Effie (Radford) Conner. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and was a member of the Cadet Corp. Following graduation, Bill was commissioned and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He married Sara J. Goater on December 18, 1952 and together welcomed two children, Deborah Jane and Jeffry Preston. Following his commitment with the Air Force, Bill was valued for 30 plus years with the DuPont Company in various accounting and managerial positions. A model train buff, enthusiastic gardener and active volunteer in many church and civic organizations, Bill most relished his role as a family man - first as a husband and father, then as an uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was known for his deliberate, thoughtful and unhurried approach and giving spirit. While “Hillbrook” was his home for more than 50 years, he enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, Downeast, Maine, and his hunting property, “Camp Conner” in Ohl, Jefferson County, PA. Bill was predeceased by his brother, Glenn H. Conner. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sally; two children, Deborah C. Parker (Dana) and Jeffry P. Conner (Beverley); brother, Roy C. Conner Jr. (Vicki); grandsons, Nathaniel C. Parker (Tricia) and Wm. Wesley Parker (Kathleen) and six great-grandchildren. Internment in Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Conner’s memory can be made to the Christian Appalachian Project, Lexington, Kentucky (support.christianapp.org) or to the Kennett Area Senior Center. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION Of MATTHEW GENEREUX

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
