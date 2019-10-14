|
|
William C. Burgess, III, 87 of West Chester, PA died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Pocopson Home. He was the husband of the late Mary Stephens Burgess. Born July 11, 1932 in West Chester, PA, he was the son of the late William C. Burgess, Jr. and the late Mary E. Henkels Burgess. Bill lived in West Chester for his entire life and worked as an auto mechanic. He was a proud owner of three model A Ford’s which he enjoyed. Bill is survived by his sons, Glen S. Burgess and Christopher H. Burgess; sisters, Mildred Frisby and Jeannette Reisinger; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Douglas W. Burgess, a sister, Myrtle Burgess, and two grandsons, Douglas Burgess, Jr. and Kevin Burgess. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Graveside Service, 1pm at the Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery, 235 Birmingham Road, West Chester PA 19382. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 15, 2019