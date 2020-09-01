William C. “Bill” Gavin, passed peacefully in his home on August 30, 2020. Husband of Linda for 55 years; father to Sheri Spallone (Mark) and Kathleen Finch (Ronald) grandfather to Ryan, Nicholas, Lauren, Ronald, Patrick and Shannon; brother to Thomas Gavin (Betty); brother-in-law to Alan Mann as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in SS Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Road, Exton, PA 19341. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE PRACTICED. Inurnment in Philadelphia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lionville Youth Association or LYA, C/O Bill Gavin, P.O. Box 475, Lionville, PA 19353. Logan Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements. www.loganfuneralhomes.com