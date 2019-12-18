|
William D. “Willy” Dalusio Sr., age 90 on December 18, 2019 of Newtown Sq., PA and Boca Raton, Fl. formerly of Havertown. William was a past regional Vice President of The Home Builders Association and also past President of Llanerch Country Club, of which he was a 52 yr. member. Survived by his beloved wife of 70 yrs. Dorothea, “Dotti” (nee Hadley), his son William D. Dalusio Jr.(Donna), his daughter Linda L. (Ric) Miller, 5 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren, and his brother Louis Dalusio (late Dolores). Predeceased by his sisters Rose Sulpizio, Mary Dorazio, and Edie Dalusio. Relatives & friends are invited to his viewing Saturday Dec. 21, 9:00 a.m. -10:15 a.m. followed by his Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. in The Main Chapel of The D’Anjolell Memorial Home 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Private. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 19, 2019