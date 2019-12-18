Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dalusio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dalusio Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Dalusio Sr. Obituary
William D. “Willy” Dalusio Sr., age 90 on December 18, 2019 of Newtown Sq., PA and Boca Raton, Fl. formerly of Havertown. William was a past regional Vice President of The Home Builders Association and also past President of Llanerch Country Club, of which he was a 52 yr. member. Survived by his beloved wife of 70 yrs. Dorothea, “Dotti” (nee Hadley), his son William D. Dalusio Jr.(Donna), his daughter Linda L. (Ric) Miller, 5 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren, and his brother Louis Dalusio (late Dolores). Predeceased by his sisters Rose Sulpizio, Mary Dorazio, and Edie Dalusio. Relatives & friends are invited to his viewing Saturday Dec. 21, 9:00 a.m. -10:15 a.m. followed by his Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. in The Main Chapel of The D’Anjolell Memorial Home 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Private. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -