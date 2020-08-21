1/
William Elmer Troupe
William Elmer Troupe, 83, of Downingtown, passed away on Tuesday, August 19, 2020, at Chester County Hospital, West Chester. William was the son of the late William S. and Anna May (Weiler) Troupe. He was the beloved husband of the late Delores M. (Lambert) Troupe, who had passed in 2017. The couple had shared 35 years of marriage. William was a member of St. Anthony’s Lodge, the Downingtown VFW, Downingtown Moose, and Minquas Fire Co.. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and was a fan of the Phillies, Eagles, and NASCAR. A life-long auto mechanic, he had a tremendous love of working on automobiles. He was loved and adored by everyone he encountered and will be greatly missed by many. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane White. William is survived by four children and three step children. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren as well as his sisters Dorothy Amoriello (companion of Jerry), Shirley Dunn (wife of John), and Sarah Russum (wife of Harry). An outdoor funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, at James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown at 11:15 am. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10-11 am. Interment will follow at Forks of the Brandywine Cemetery. Memorial contributions in William’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
