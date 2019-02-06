|
|
William Evans, 85 formerly of West Chester, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born June 30, 1933 in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late John Conrad Evans and the late Verna Snader Evans. William was a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather as well as friend to many. He had worked for over 40 years as a machinist and foreman for R.M. Armstrong Co. William was a proud member of the Order of Redman, West Chester Lodge. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, hiking and pinochle. William is survived by his children, Michael J. Evans, Mark W. Evans, Jon P. Evans and Deborah Keener; along with six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his former wife, the late Mary Jane Place Evans. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Memorial Service at 11:00 am on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coatesville V.A. Hospital Golden Memory Clinic, 1400 Black Hill Rd. Coatesville, PA 19320; 610-384-7711 ext. 6082; https://www.coatesville.va.gov/services/The_Golden_Memory_Clinic.asp
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 7, 2019