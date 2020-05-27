Dr. William F. Foxx, 97, of Honey Brook, PA passed away peacefully May 22, 2020 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester, PA. Bill was born on Jan. 19, 1923 in Zanesville Ohio to William F and Leota (Talley) Fuchs. He graduated from The College of Wooster (1947) and Ohio State University College of Medicine (1952). Following internship at Philadelphia General Hospital (PGH), he returned to Lima, Ohio working 3 years in the General Practice of Medicine. Returning to PA, he completed a residency in Radiology and became the first radiologist serving Community Memorial Hospital, Jennersville. From 1960 to 1963 he was authorized an MD Radiology Consultant to the Veterans Administration Hospital, Coatesville. He spent 25 years practicing at Chester County Hospital, with 10 years as Co-Chief of the Radiology department until his retirement in 1993. He was a 47-year resident of Westtown and 57-year member of First Presbyterian Church, West Chester. For the past 11 years he lived in Tel Hai retirement community where he volunteered and was active in recording histories and memoirs of fellow residents and regularly attended veterans’ functions. He was an avid reader of military/Civil War history and enjoyed his travels afar with Wooster Alumni and friends. He served in the U.S. Army, 46th Armored Medical Battalion, 4th Armored Division, as a T/5 during World War II while on an interim break from Wooster. He was part of Patton’s Third Army in the European Theater including the Battle of the Bulge. In medical school he joined the Air Force Reserve serving until 1956 as a 1st Lieutenant. He is survived by the love of his life for 72 years, Patricia W. Foxx, 4 children, Jaque Foxx of Tucson, AZ, Jeff (Meredith) of Medford, OR, Hans (Susan) of Lincoln University, PA and Dr. Amy Foxx-Orenstein (Bob) of Scottsdale, AZ, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the memory of Dr. William F. Foxx to: Tel Hai Care Assurance Fund c/o Tel Hai Development PO Box 190, Honey Brook, PA 19344



