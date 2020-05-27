Dr. William F. Foxx
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. William F. Foxx, 97, of Honey Brook, PA passed away peacefully May 22, 2020 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester, PA. Bill was born on Jan. 19, 1923 in Zanesville Ohio to William F and Leota (Talley) Fuchs. He graduated from The College of Wooster (1947) and Ohio State University College of Medicine (1952). Following internship at Philadelphia General Hospital (PGH), he returned to Lima, Ohio working 3 years in the General Practice of Medicine. Returning to PA, he completed a residency in Radiology and became the first radiologist serving Community Memorial Hospital, Jennersville. From 1960 to 1963 he was authorized an MD Radiology Consultant to the Veterans Administration Hospital, Coatesville. He spent 25 years practicing at Chester County Hospital, with 10 years as Co-Chief of the Radiology department until his retirement in 1993. He was a 47-year resident of Westtown and 57-year member of First Presbyterian Church, West Chester. For the past 11 years he lived in Tel Hai retirement community where he volunteered and was active in recording histories and memoirs of fellow residents and regularly attended veterans’ functions. He was an avid reader of military/Civil War history and enjoyed his travels afar with Wooster Alumni and friends. He served in the U.S. Army, 46th Armored Medical Battalion, 4th Armored Division, as a T/5 during World War II while on an interim break from Wooster. He was part of Patton’s Third Army in the European Theater including the Battle of the Bulge. In medical school he joined the Air Force Reserve serving until 1956 as a 1st Lieutenant. He is survived by the love of his life for 72 years, Patricia W. Foxx, 4 children, Jaque Foxx of Tucson, AZ, Jeff (Meredith) of Medford, OR, Hans (Susan) of Lincoln University, PA and Dr. Amy Foxx-Orenstein (Bob) of Scottsdale, AZ, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the memory of Dr. William F. Foxx to: Tel Hai Care Assurance Fund c/o Tel Hai Development PO Box 190, Honey Brook, PA 19344

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
6103549800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved