William F. Frey Sr. of Thorndale Surrounded by his loving family William (Bill) F. Frey of Thorndale husband of the late Elizabeth Mehl Frey passed away on April 28, 2019. Bill was born on March 7, 1946 in Philadelphia PA. He was the son of Margaret and Martin Frey. He is survived by sons William (Bill) Dayna Gentile Frey and Brian (Jennifer Beck) Frey. Bill is also survived by grandchildren Nicco and Enzo Frey, brothers Martin Frey and Edward Freithmuth. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Joseph Church 338 Manor Ave Downingtown where friends may visit from 9 to 10:15 AM. Int. Hopewell Cemetery Niche. Arrangements by James J. Terry Funeral Home, Coatesville, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 30, 2019
