William F. Moyer, 93 yrs., formerly of Honey Brook, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was the husband of the late June E. (Emery) Moyer, who died in 2008. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A private interment with military honors will be held at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Cemetery. Services are held privately, due to the current Covid 19 restrictions and for the safety of all concerned. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information or online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com