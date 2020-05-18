William Francis Connor, Jr., 92, of Coatesville, passed away on May 13, 2020 at Freedom Village, Coatesville, PA. He was born to the late William F. and Marie S. Connor, Sr. on September 1, 1927, Coatesville, PA. Bill was a graduate of Philadelphia College of Pharmacy now known as University of the Sciences. Bill was married to the late Barbara M. Connor in 1954 and they lived together in Berwyn, Wayne and later at Freedom Village in Coatesville for 65 years. He was predeceased by his brother Charles J. and sister Joan. He is survived by his six children, William (Susan) of Berwyn, PA, Martin (Gwenyth) of Topsfield, MA, Suzanne Frederick (Anthony, deceased) of Coatesville, PA, Nannette Calnan (John) of Cochranville, PA, Adrienne O’Connor (Jeffrey) of Baltimore, MD, and Marianne Gonzaga (Bruce) of Coatesville, PA, 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:30 am. Please visit the James J. Terry Funeral Home website for the link to view the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s honor can be made to St. Peter’s Church, 2835 Manor Rd. West Brandywine, PA 19320. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from May 18 to May 21, 2020.