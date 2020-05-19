Bill was a great father-in-law and a wonderful grandfather. Being an only child, he loved having a big family. I will always remember how he loved Christmas. Right after Thanksgiving, he would begin playing his Christmas music. He would put up all the decorations, even down to the little name tags at the table telling everyone where to sit. Him and Nancy will always be a special Christmas memory to me as Bill's favorite color was green and Nancy's is red. Rest in peace Bill and please give Susie a hug for us when she greets you.

Cindi Satterfield

