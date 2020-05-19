William Hays Satterfield
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 12 William Hays Satterfield of Echo Lake, Malvern, PA passed away at the age of 92. Born at home in Glassport, PA and raised in McKeesport, PA, he was the only child of W. Hays and Elsie Satterfield. He married his college sweetheart Nancy Booth in 1951 to whom he was married for 69 years. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his four children, Scott (Jane), Ned (Cindi), Nanette Stipa (John) and Susan Schmidt (deceased) (Joseph), 8 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Anyone wishing to honor his memory is asked to donate in his name to his beloved Thiel College, Greenville, PA 16125. www.maugergivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 17, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, Nan. We will keep you all in our prayers.
Paula and John Brehm
Friend
May 16, 2020
Bill was a great father-in-law and a wonderful grandfather. Being an only child, he loved having a big family. I will always remember how he loved Christmas. Right after Thanksgiving, he would begin playing his Christmas music. He would put up all the decorations, even down to the little name tags at the table telling everyone where to sit. Him and Nancy will always be a special Christmas memory to me as Bill's favorite color was green and Nancy's is red. Rest in peace Bill and please give Susie a hug for us when she greets you.
Cindi Satterfield
Family
May 16, 2020
What a fun person, loved seeing Bill & Nancy at various Great Valley events. Rest In Peace, Bill. Stay strong, Nancy, Scott, Ned, and Nan.
Sally Winterton
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved