William Henry Hibbard, Sr., 88, of East Fallowfield, PA passed away at his home on Friday September 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn “Dolly” Hamilton Hibbard who died in July. They shared 61 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, Bill was the son of the late William H. and Helen (James) Hibbard. Together Bill and Dolly raised three children: M. Kathy (Joseph) Pawlowski, William Jr. (Kelly Alloco), and David E. (Helen). He loved being Pop-Pop to Joseph, William, Katelyn, Kevin, Logan, Grayson, Colton, and Hunter. Following his formal education Bill went on to serve honorably in the US Army for two years in Korea with the 30th ORD (HM) Co. He also served with the U.S. Army Reserve, 17 years with the 453rd Replacement company in Delaware and 13 years as 1st Sergeant of the 374th Finance and Accounting unit in Delaware. He was employed by Pepperidge Farm as a baker retiring in 1991 after 31 years. He was a member of Doe Run United Presbyterian Church, the Skerett Masonic Lodge No. 343 of Cochranville, the Downingtown VFW, the American Legion in Honey Brook and the Brandywine Senior Group. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, woodworking and spending time with his family. In addition to his children Bill is survived by one sister Joan Hibbard Ciarlone, wife of the late George Ciarlone; brother-in-law Robert MacHenry, husband of William’s late sister Gale Hibbard MacHenry; sisters-in-law Hope (Ronald) Kepler; Carol (William) Warfel; Marlene Hamilton; and Barbara Hamilton. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, September 19th at 11 AM at the Faggs Manor Presbyterian Cemetery, 505 Street Road Cochranville, PA 19330. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online Condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 17, 2019