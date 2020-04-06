|
William John “Bill” Yoegel, Jr., age 89, of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on April 4, 2020 under hospice care. He entered this world on October 3, 1930, as the only child of William John and Pauline (nee Harris) Yoegel of Asbury Park, NJ. A graduate of Monmouth Junior College and Pace College, Bill proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country as a member of the 1st Marine Division and X Corps during the Korean War. He went on to have a 30-year career in accounting as a loyal employee to Sinclair Oil in New York and Pittsburgh, which was acquired by the Atlantic Richfield Company in Philadelphia, where he worked starting in 1973 through his retirement. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, playing bocce, tennis, and golf. A hole in one was witnessed by two of his sons and his wife at Hershey’s Mill Golf Club. Bill was also known to never turn down a tall glass of wine or a cold root beer. But those pleasures paled in comparison to the love he had for his nine grandchildren. Pop-Pop always put Amberleigh, Erin, Kevin, Jennifer, Michael, Allyson, Tyler, Jeremy, and Kayla before anything or anybody. Whether babysitting, hosting a sleepover or attending a ball game, Bill’s life was fulfilled by spending time with his grandchildren whenever he could. Bill was the loving husband of Maryann Arceri Yoegel to whom he married on April 16, 1955. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children, Maryann Fisher (Thomas), William Louis (Julie), Eric Paul (Regina), Richard Edward (Tracey), and Robert Joseph (Maryellen). Due to the Corona virus, a private ceremony for immediate family members is being planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 12, 2020