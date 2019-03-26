Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Johnson Obituary
William E. “Willie” Johnson, 84, of Frazer, PA died on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Coatesville VA Hospice Center. He was the husband of Janice Darnell Johnson. Born in Wyalusing, PA he was the son of the late Carl and Mildred Johnson. Willie served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. He was self employed as a welder. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by six children, one stepdaughter, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one brother-in-law Charles R. Darnell. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 AM at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 400 Lancaster Ave., Frazer, PA 19355. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilde Funeral Home
Download Now