William E. “Willie” Johnson, 84, of Frazer, PA died on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Coatesville VA Hospice Center. He was the husband of Janice Darnell Johnson. Born in Wyalusing, PA he was the son of the late Carl and Mildred Johnson. Willie served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. He was self employed as a welder. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by six children, one stepdaughter, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one brother-in-law Charles R. Darnell. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 AM at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 400 Lancaster Ave., Frazer, PA 19355. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 27, 2019