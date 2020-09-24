1/
William K. “Bill” Wohlgemuth, 85, of West Chester, PA, passed away on September 22, 2020. Born in Washington, DC in 1935, he was the son of the late George and Veronica (nee Fitzgerald) Wohlgemuth. Bill had three siblings, the late George Wohlgemuth, the late Tom Wohlgemuth and the late Peg Burroughs. Bill was the beloved husband of Patricia “Pat” (nee Davis) Wohlgemuth; loving father of Kathy Wohlgemuth, Bill Wohlgemuth, Gregory Wohlgemuth (Renee), and Mark Wohlgemuth (Christine); caring grandfather of Kealey, Julien, Jacob, and Joshua. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. After living in Washington, DC, the family moved to New York where Bill was a catalog model at a young age. At age 13 the family moved to Baltimore. Bill graduated from Loyola High School and Loyola College. He joined the Navy after college and was stationed in Norfolk, VA where he met Pat, his wife of 58 years. After four years in the Navy, Bill worked for Traveler’s Insurance Company for 34 years. With Traveler’s he started in the Baltimore office, then was transferred to Louisville, Pittsburgh and finally Philadelphia where he retired. Bill loved his family’s beach cottage on Bembe’s Beach in Annapolis, MD. He spent summers there and enjoyed sailing on the Sunfish sailboat. The family dog would always go on the Sunfish with him! He also loved family vacations in Ocean City, MD, OBX and Topsail Island, NC. Bill was a devout Catholic and was very active with Pro-Life organizations in West Chester. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pro-Life Union, 88 Pennsylvania Ave, Oreland, PA 19075. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2020.
