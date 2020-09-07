1/1
William McGinnis
William Warren McGinnis, 90, of Coatesville, passed away at Brandywine Hospital on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born in Parkesburg he was the son of the late Harry Warren McGinnis and Mary E. (Pratt) McGinnis. He was the husband of the late Emily (Swanson) McGinnis with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. William was a graduate of Scott Senior High School in Coatesville and went on to honorably serve our nation in the United States Army. Following his time in the service, William was employed at Lukens Steel for approximately 43 years before retiring. William was an avid sportsman, that enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son. He cherished time spent with his family, especially playing chess against his daughters. He loved watching Western movies and shooting pool in his free time. William is survived by three children: Sue Pedrick and husband Jay of Coatesville, Nancy Carr of Parkesburg, and David McGinnis and wife Tracey of Gap. Additionally, he is survived by three siblings: Robert McGinnis of Oklahoma, Arthur McGinnis of Coatesville, and Martha Becker of Coatesville; along with 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM from the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA 19365, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation period from 10 AM until the start of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online Condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
