Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
the Calvary Luthern Church
730 S. New St.
West Chester, PA
William Alexander McKendry, 94 passed away on Wednesday February 13, 2019. He was the husband of the late Lucille McKendry. William is survived by daughters Bonnie Nye, Elizabeth McKendry and son Mark McKendry. Also survived by 4 grand, 8 great and 1 great-great grandchild. A memorial service for Bill will take place on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 2:30 PM from the Calvary Luthern Church 730 S. New St. West Chester, Pa. where friends may visit from 1:30 to till time of service Int. Pvt. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 19, 2019
