It is with great sadness that the family of William Donald Oster Sr. announces his passing on January 14, 2020. He was surrounded by his son William and daughter Tabitha. William “Bill” was born February 17, 1934 to William Franklin Oster and Mildred Jane (Krammer) Oster, in Chester County PA. Bill was predeceased by his wife Joyce Lois Oster and survived by his children, William Oster Jr., Tabitha (Robert) Bartilomo, Stepchildren Katrina Eason, Janetta Hawley, and his sister Joyce Barrett. He was predeceased by his sister MaryJane Liberato, brother Robert Oster, and stepson Lewis Hawley. Bill will be remembered by his many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and relatives. A time of gathering will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 12-1pm followed by service at 1pm at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave. Malvern, PA. Interment will follow at Great Valley Presbyterian Cemetery. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 17, 2020