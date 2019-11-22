Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 444-4116
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
William Page Obituary
William L. Page, a longtime resident of Chadds Ford, PA, age 84, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving sons. Bill was the husband of his late wife, Nancy Page. Bill was born and raised in Chichester, PA. He joined the Army Reserves in the early 1950’s. He had a love/passion for baseball in which he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates due to his exceptional fielding skills and tremendous throwing arm. Bill chose family and career over his baseball passion. Since 1974, Bill established and successfully operated “Page Excavating”, located in Southern Chester County. Bill was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting big game, but his main interest was training and hunting with bird dogs. Bill also enjoyed fast cars and even faster boats. In the last few years, Bill enjoyed going to car shows in which he showcased his 1934 Ford Coupe. Bill is survived by his children – Tim (Donna), David (Maryanne), Priscilla (John) and 7 grandchildren. Visitation: Monday, November 25th, 6 – 8PM and Tuesday, November 26th 9 - 10AM at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Burial: Union Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 24, 2019
