William S. Patterson, Jr., age 84, of Newark, DE and formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born on May 21, 1935 in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William Synyard and Elisabeth (Eyer) Patterson. Like many Philadelphians, “Bill” grew up a sports fan. He graduated from Prospect Park High School lettering in football, basketball and baseball. Bill played freshman football at the University of Delaware in 1953 and was a left-handed starting pitcher for the Fightin’ Blue Hens from 1954 – 1958 under then baseball coach Harold “Tubby” Raymond. After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a commission in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant, Bill pitched for the U.S. Army at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. His appearance pitching for the 1st Army was captured in Sports Illustrated in the summer of 1959. Bill proudly served his four-year military commitment including a two-year assignment in Germany. Bill started his career at Philadelphia Electric Company (now Exelon) and after over 30 years of service, he retired in 1992 from Exelon’s PJM Interconnection in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Bill completed his Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering at Drexel University in 1965. Bill was also a registered Professional Engineer. In June 1958, Bill married Elisabeth Mae Snowberger and together for over 61 years they raised and loved their five children: William S. III (Suzanne), Barbara Chierici (Robert), Joanne Woodruff (Mark), John (Diana), and Warren (Jennifer). He is survived by his sister, Charlotte “Susie” Burley of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Bill and Bettymae looked forward to summer gatherings at Dewey Beach, Delaware with their siblings, children; their ten grandchildren Robbie, Brendan, Blake, Chris, Lexi, Megan, Laura, Erica, Katie, and Mitchell; as well as 2 great granddaughters. They enjoyed traveling throughout their marriage. While Bill was in the US Army in Germany from 1959-1961, they went to many capitals of Western Europe, including a trip to the 1960 Olympics in Rome. After retirement they toured Europe, Canada, as well as many cities and states across the US. A member of St. Martin’s in the Field Episcopal Church in Selbyville, Delaware since 2002, Bill had previously attended St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church in Sugartown, PA where he served in the Vestry and as Rector’s Warden for many years. An avid sports fan, Bill cheered the Eagles, Phillies, and Blue Hens. A highlight was attending the frosty, but winning, December 19, 2003 Division 1-AA Delaware Football Championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Bill also had a life-long passion for tutoring high school students in math and sciences, assisting student-athletes with college scholarship opportunities, and umpiring Little League baseball. Bill was also a life-long member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and served as the President of their Education Foundation for many years. Bill and Bettymae were members of the Cripple Creek Golf and Country Club in Dagsboro, Delaware. The family would like to thank the staff at Millcroft Nursing Home for their care to Bill. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 276 S College Ave, Newark, DE. Interment will be held at 2 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE. To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY 302-368-9500
Published in The Daily Local on July 27, 2019