William “Bill” Pollock, of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully in the early morning hours, on Friday, September 25th. He is survived by his Wife Constance “Connie” Pollock (nee Lang). He was the, president & principal consulting analyst for the Westtown, Pennsylvania-based services research and consulting firm, Strategies For Growth. Bill served, along with his Wife, Connie, on the Board of the West Chester, Pennsylvania-based Friends Association for Care and Protection of Children and was the Board Chairman of the Delaware Center for Creative Arts (CCARTS). Throughout his life, Bill’s attitude was always positive. He would say, “My glass is always half-filled – with champagne! And the reason it’s only half-filled, is because I had half-a-glass of champagne earlier this morning!” The highlight of his life was meeting, marrying and sharing his life with his wife Connie. Together they lived with various and assorted rescue cats and enjoyed travel, music and rock concerts, adventures and generally loving life. Services and Interment will be private. A memorial celebration of Bill's life will be planned in 2021. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends Association for Care and Protection of Children 113 W. Chestnut St. West Chester, PA 19380 https://friendsassoc.org/
and/or Lucky Dawg Animal Rescue Chester County, PA https://www.luckydawganimalrescue.com/
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com