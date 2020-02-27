|
|
William R. George, 91, of 147 Blue Bell Ct., New Holland, formerly of West Chester, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Garden Spot Village (GSV). He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion (Dunkelberger) George in 2010. Born in Sunbury, Bill was the son of the late Albert and Leah (Phillips) George. He had one sister, Mary Sowers, deceased. Bill was a talented carpenter and woodworker who advanced into construction management with several companies that specialized in building churches, schools, commercial buildings and Sesame Place. He was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church, West Chester, and subsequently of Trinity Lutheran Church, New Holland. Bill served on the GSV Board of Directors from 2003 to 2009 and was chair of the community’s woodshop in 1998 and 2002 and served on its executive committee since 2000. He was responsible for starting the GSV birdhouse silent auction that benefits the GSV Benevolent Fund. In his younger years, Bill was active with his son in the Boy Scouts, with his daughter in numerous building projects, and with his grandchildren in all of their activities. Surviving are two children: Chris (June) George, King of Prussia, and Jennifer George (Howard) Maybin, Milton, Delaware; four grandchildren: David (Clare) George, Melissa (James) Hoffer, Meredith (Andrew) Worthington, and Megan (Johnathan) Keates; two step-grandchildren: Brittney (Neal) Day and Sheridan Maybin; and six great-grandchildren: Madeline, Valencia, and Theodore Keates; Marion Worthington; Madelyn Hoffer; and Caven Day. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Burial will be private in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Gifts in memory of Bill George can be sent to Garden Spot Village for the Woodshop Renovation/Expansion Campaign. Please make check payable to Garden Spot Village, designate in memory of Bill George, and mail to Garden Spot Village, Development Office, at the address above. The Beck Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.beckfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 28, 2020