William R. Spence, 98 of West Chester, PA was called home to be with his Lord on November 22, 2020. He was the son and 8th child, of the late Jeremiah and Ruth Spence. He is also predeceased by his wife, Mary, his first daughter, Catherine, his 2nd daughter, Audrey S. Pechin (Frank Jr.), his son, R. Lynn Spence, and his 1st granddaughter Stacey L. Pechin. Bill is survived by his daughter Beverly S. Transue of West Chester and his son, D. Lonn Spence (Pat) of Raleigh, NC, his four grandchildren, Frank S. Pechin III, Melissa L. Pechin, Matthew C. Pechin (Jill) and Kyle T. Spence, his four great grandchildren, Aidan, Ava & Liam Richardson and James Patterson, his great, great grandson, Lucas Patterson and several nieces & nephews. Bill was an accountant for Texas Eastern Transmission Corporation for 40 years. He was a member of the Upper Uwchland men’s club which was involved in the Babe Ruth & American Legion baseball programs and instrumental in the development of Hickory Park. Bill & his wife were members of the Chester County Antique Car Club and enjoyed showcasing their vehicles in local parades & the events at Kimberton Fair grounds. He was also a member of several mixed & men’s bowling leagues at West Goshen & Frazer Lanes. He & his wife enjoyed bowling together. He was known for throwing “turkeys”! Bill was a WWII Veteran, serving in the Army Aircorp. Bill was a 32nd degree Mason in the Mt. Pickering lodge #446 of the Free and Accepted Masons of Pennsylvania and a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of the Reading Consistory; associated with the above for over 67 years. He was raised on a 150-acre farm & enjoyed farm work. This love of the outdoors was apparent through the care given to his property. After retirement, he enjoyed being a member of the West Chester Country Club fairway & greens crew. He enjoyed driving the equipment as it reminded him of his “tractor days” on the farm. He was well respected by his co workers for his jobs well done and maintaining the equipment. Bill was a long-time member of St. Anthony’s Lodge in Downingtown, PA and looked forward to the Friday night “garden club”. Bill was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lionville for 71 years. He served on church council for several terms. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 104 South Village Ave., Lionville, PA 19341 In order to comply with social distancing mandate, the Service & Interment will be private for immediate family only. The service will be live streamed for friends and family on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM on St. Paul’s site: www.stpaulslionville.org
