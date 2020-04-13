|
William R. “Bill” Reese, 96, of West Chester, passed away on April 5, at Chester County Hospital. Born in Whitford, he was the son of the late Ruth and Warren Reese. He was the loving and devoted husband of Bessie Reese until her passing in 2006. Growing up on the farm never left Bill. In retirement he found enjoyment in his vegetable garden where he loved to share stories of his days on the farm and try to pass along his green thumb to his loved ones. Bill is survived by a son, Bruce Reese, Sr.; grandchildren, Melissa Huyett, Bruce Reese Jr., and Debra Reese as well as 7 great grandchildren and one on the way. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place at Philadelphia Memorial Park. To send the family a condolence please visit, www.SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 15, 2020