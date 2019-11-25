|
|
William J. Reiley, age 94 of Hershey's Mill, West Chester, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Helene Smingler Reiley. William was born on November 8, 1925 in Syracuse, NY to the late Edward L. Reiley and Virginia Brice Reiley. He was a graduate of Syracuse University and a veteran of the United States Navy. William was a longtime employee of General Electric, where he was a Chemical Engineer. He was a member of Hershey's Mill Golf Club and was one of the original residence.
SURVIVORS: Husband of Helene Smingler Reiley; father of Eric L. Reiley; brother-in-law of Jeanne Cost; grandfather of Melony, Kathleen, and William; great grandfather of Ashli, Kylie, Trinity, Seth, Malyk, Jaélee, and Aiden.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend William's life celebration service on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11am at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home 24 Monument Avenue Malvern, PA. Interment will take place at Philadelphia Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Brandywine Valley SPCA at www.bvspca.org
www.maugergivnish.com
Published in Daily Local News on Nov. 25, 2019