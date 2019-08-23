Daily Local News Obituaries
William “Bill” Arthur Reiter, age 79 of Kennett Square, passed away at his home on Aug. 20, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the only child of the late A. (Arthur) William Reiter and the late Phylis Nilan Reiter. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Sexton Reiter for 54 years; father of Lynne M. Reiter-Truby (Gerald E. Truby, Jr.) and grandfather of Nathan L. Truby and Jeremy R. Truby. Bill is also survived by his sisters-in law, Donna S. Abel (John) and Karen K. Wisniewski (David). A funeral service will be at 12PM with a viewing from 11AM until 12PM Mon. Aug. 26, 2019 at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square. Burial is private. A luncheon at the Italian American Club, 30 Ways Lane, Kennett Square, immediately after funeral home service. Memorial donations to: , www.kidney.org/home -or- ,www.heart.org. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 25, 2019
