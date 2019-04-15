|
|
William ("Bill") Rodger Riley, 78, of East Fallowfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11th, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Havertown, PA, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Ayers) Riley, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
Born in Washington Township, Franklin County, PA, Bill was the son of the late Betty M. (Leasure) and Leslie H. Riley, Sr.
Bill spent his first 18 years in Pleasantville, PA, and graduated from Titusville High School, class of 1958. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After successfully completing basic training, Bill attended both Submarine School and Naval Nuclear Power School, where he received training in air compression, machining, welding, and nuclear submarine operations. He then served as a Submarine Nuclear Propulsion Plant Operator and attained the rank of Machinist Mate First Class. While stationed in Bainbridge, MD, Bill met his wife. He eventually completed his Naval career in Charleston, SC. For exemplary service and good conduct, he received two National Defense Service Medals.
After his discharge from the Navy, he began his career in the private sector as a machinist and welder for McGuckin and Pyle, Incorporated, in Downingtown, PA. Bill eventually assumed responsibility as department supervisor before retiring in 2000 after 33 years of service.
Known to close friends as "Uncle Bill", he could build or repair almost anything, always willing to lend a hand. Throughout his life, he was an avid outdoorsman and skilled hunter. Bill most enjoyed spending time in the mountains of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Canada. Most days, he spent time working outdoors in the woods behind his home and visiting Ozzie, the neighbor's cat. For relaxation, he enjoyed watching the Golf Channel and episodes of North Woods Law.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his daughter, Ann, wife of Mike Balthis of Newark, DE, and son, Michael Riley and wife, Karen, of New Mexico, and grandsons, Brendan and Brett Balthis. He is also survived by his siblings: Leslie Riley and wife, Bertie, of Titusville, PA, Joan Presto and husband, Larry, of Neilltown, PA, Ann Wimer and husband, Ben, of Meadville, PA, Charles Riley of Sebastian, FL, David Riley and wife, Shelby, of Pleasantville, PA, Sue Downing of Oil City, PA, Don Riley and wife, Kathy, of Oil City, PA, Gail Coulter and husband, Denny, of Pleasantville, PA, Beverly Confer and husband, Rodney, of Pleasantville, PA, Barry Riley and wife, Heather, of Las Vegas, NV, Brad Riley of Las Vegas, NV, Becky Presto and husband, Jeff, of Pleasantville, PA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Wright, and brother, Dale Riley; sister-in-law, Joan Riley, and brother-in-law, Rick Downing.
The family would like to give special thanks to the physicians and medical staff at both the Brandywine Hospital Critical Care Unit and Kindred Hospital for their care and compassion.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Friday, April 19th, 2019 at 11 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA, with visitation from 10 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Apr. 14, 2019