|
|
William J. Saalbach Sr., 77, of Gap passed away at Harrison Senior living of Christiana on Wednesday October 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Janet Wolfe Saalbach. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Philip and Anna (Broomell) Saalbach. William was retired from Lukens Steel Company and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Consolation Church in Parkesburg. In addition to his wife William is survived by three children; Joy Huyard, Jill Campbell (spouse Eric Campbell),William J. Saalbach Jr. (spouse Stacy Saalbach), Eight grandchildren, Eleven great-grandchildren, and two siblings, Catherine Miller and Sarah Pelzer. He was preceded in death by siblings Guy Slider and Pat Broomell. A mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Parkesburg, PA at 11:00 am with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 am.Interment at Parkesburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Suite 205, Lilburg, GA 30047. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online Condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 11, 2019