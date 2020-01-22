|
|
William H. Snee, Jr., 88, of West Bradford Twp died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his daughter’s home. Born in Swissvale, he was the son of the late William H. Snee, Sr. and Helen Veith Snee, and the husband of Barbara Humphreys Snee with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. For over 50 years, Bill was an active member Olivet United Methodist Church where he was a trustee and served on many church committees. Bill received a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University. Bill was employed by Lukens Steel Company as an engineer for many years. He also worked for Diversified Printing Co, Parkesburg. Bill was a member of Camp Krag. He enjoyed gardening, downhill skiing, swimming, biking, camping and fishing. In addition to his wife, Barbara, Bill is survived by his son, William C. Snee of Alexandria, VA; his two daughters, Susan Rothermel and her husband Robert, II of Jacobus and Barbara Owen and her husband, Perry of Enola; 8 grandchildren: Robert, III, Benjamin, Michael, Issac, Jonathan, and Daniel Rothermel, Tricia Prince and Barbara “Nickie” Owen; 5 great-grandchildren and number 6 due in March; and one brother, David J. Snee and his wife, Barbara of Spring Grove. Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Linda Hargnette. Bill’s funeral service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12pm at Olivet United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 10:30am. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorials in Bill’s honor may be made to Olivet United Methodist Church 310 East Chestnut Street, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 23, 2020