|
|
William J. Walker, 85, of West Chester, PA, died peacefully at home with his family on July 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph and Emma (nee Morris) Walker and grew up in Homeville, PA. William was an All-American football and baseball player at the University of Maryland where he met his wife Nancy, who was a cheerleader. He worked for General Motors for over 25 years. William was a caring father to his 3 loving sons and was known for his great stories, impersonations, and jokes. He also enjoyed singing and was a hit wherever he went. He was loved by many and will be missed. William was the beloved husband of the late Nancy J. (nee Antrim) Walker; loving father of Richard, John (Kristin Wooten), and the late William Walker; caring grandfather of Richard, Kirstie, Morgan, August, and Christiana; dear brother of Marilyn and Jean; predeceased by his siblings, Joseph, Dorothy, and Wilda; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and his righteously spoiled dog, “W”. Services and interment are private. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 31, 2019