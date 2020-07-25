1/
William Walpole
1934 - 2020
Bill passed away on April 8, 2020 at Newport Meadows. Born on May 22, 1934 in Coatesville he was the son of the late William and Leona Lawrence Walpole. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine McLaughlin Walpole. He worked as a Machinist for National Rolling Mill, was a member of the Rocketones Rock Band in the 50’s and 60’s as well as being an artist. Bill is survived by son Thomas Walpole, daughter Tami Barto, a sister Dorothy Givler “Dewey” of Fl, along with many nieces and nephews. Bill was also survived by three step children, John Pulinka, Michael Pulinka, and Lisa Shaw. He was predeceased by a son Timothy Walpole. Memorial service will be held on Saturday August 1 st, 2020 at 11:00 am with a time of visitation from 10:00 am till the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-7191

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
