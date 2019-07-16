|
William “Bill/Woody” Whitcraft, age 76, of West Chester, PA, died Monday at the Brandywine Hospital after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Bill was born and raised in West Chester, PA to the late Alger and Mary (nee Jasinsky) Whitcraft. Bill was a 1961 graduate of West Chester High School and served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team in the Vietnam War in 1966-67. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Bill worked as a heavy equipment operator/foreman for several construction companies. He finished his career working for the West Chester Area School District Facilities Department. Bill was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and rode both dirt bikes and his Harley-Davidson street bike. He was a founding member of the Brandywine Enduro Riders (BER) motorcycle club and competed in, and staged, Enduro riding events throughout the northeast. For the past three years, Bill resided at the Coatesville VA Medical Center, and benefitted from the dedicated caretakers that served his unit. Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tommi, and 2 sons; Kevin (Megan) Hickey and Drew (Susan) Hickey. He was the beloved Granddad to 5 grandchildren; Jayne, Grace, William, Bennett, and Chase Hickey. He is also survived by his brother James Whitcraft (Madeline), sister-in-law Julie Andrien, and many loving nephews and nieces. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 9:30 am-11:00 am, at the Coatesville Medical Center Chapel (Building #72), 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road Coatesville, PA 19320, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment Green Mount Cemetery, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to the Coatesville VA Medical Center, Unit 138A 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to CurePSP 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, www.curepsp.org. To share an online condolence, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 17, 2019