|
|
William Marion White, “Billy”, age 66 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born in West Grove, PA on May 23, 1952 to Evelyn B. White and the late Rodney L. White. For most of his professional career, Billy delivered flowers for Floral Plant Growers in Rising Sun, MD. Billy was a sociable man that never met a stranger. He had a big heart that would help anyone. Billy was not afraid to speak his mind. He got a kick out of being the family instigator and tease, in a playful way. He was a funny guy and was very soft hearted. Billy was an avid fan of all sports, starting at the very young age of four. He would ride his tricycle to the Little League diamond, spending the entire day there, most every day. He marched in the parades and was a bat boy, before actually playing ball. Later in life he enjoyed cheering for his favorite teams, the Baltimore Ravens and the Orioles. He was a devoted father and attended all of his son’s sporting events. Billy enjoyed tending to his flower gardens, barbecuing and eating crabs. He also liked taking his family on vacations. Billy is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Lynda White; son, Billy White; daughter-in-law, Victoria White; mother, Evelyn White; two sisters: Susan Montgomery and Juanita White; sister-in-law, Mary White; brother-in-law, Harold Montgomery; nephew, Jimmy Montgomery; great-nephew, Cody Coale; cousins, Debbie Harris-Lambert, Lynn Harris and Lenny Goodie, “Beetle”; his dog, Jacky, and many other extended family members. In addition to his father, Billy was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Wayne White; mother-in-law, Carole Anne McCoy, niece, Melissa Montgomery-Coale and aunt, Madolyn Harris. A visitation will be held 6 pm – 8 pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of Billy’s life will be held at 11 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 am. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 17, 2019