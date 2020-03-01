|
|
William A. Wise, 77, of Coatesville died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Linda A. Wise who preceded him in death in 2016. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Jay H. and Rhoda Trego Wise. William was a machinist at RV Industries. He was a deacon and elder at Coatesville Bible Fellowship where he wasa member for over 60 years. Hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes. Surviving him are two sons, Jeffrey A. Wise, Sr. and Bradley S. Wise; a daughter, Jennifer L. Mulvaney (Dustin); sisters, Marlene Recchiuti and Ethel Munz; brother, Tom Wise; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Wise, II, Jake & Fallon Wise, Graham Mulvaney, and Kloe and Payton Sanchez. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Harris Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service, 1030 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville. Relatives and friends may call beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be Upper Octorara Cemetery, Parkesburg. In his memory, contributions may be made to Coatesville Bible Fellowship Church, 6 North 4th Ave., Coatesville, PA 19320. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 2, 2020