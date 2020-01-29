Home

Wilma Gale Murphy, 79, of Downingtown, passed away on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Mike Murphy and cherished mother to Linda Murphy and Sharon Murphy. Wilma worked for many years as the financial director for the Brandywine Y.M.C.A. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. Viewing: 9-10:45 a.m. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 30, 2020
