Wilma Sharpless Hickman Reese


1933 - 2019
Wilma Sharpless Hickman Reese, Feb. 20, 1933 -- July 24, 2019 was the daughter of Wm S Hickman, Sr & Margaret Mihalick Hickman, both deceased. She is Survived by Stephen Reese & Scott Reese of West Chester Barbara R VanBuskirk & Karen Reese of Stroudsburg; & Diane Reese of Jacksonville, Fla. Also sisters Shirley Hickman & Linda Hickman/Meister. Preceded in death by siblings Billy, Jr., & David M. Hickman & Nancy H. Alberts. Funeral services were handled by Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home of Stroudsburg, Pa. in July.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 2, 2019
