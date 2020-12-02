1/1
Winifred E. Powell
Winifred E. Powell, 90, of West Chester, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Simpson Meadows, Downingtown. She was the wife of Walter L. Powell, to whom she was married 68 years in May 2020. Born in West Leesport, PA on August 30, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Harry LeRoy and Erma (Lando) McComsey. A 1948 graduate of Tredyffrin-Easttown High School, Winifred graduated from Taylor Business School in Philadelphia. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of West Chester. Winifred enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, cooking and doing work around the house. She was an avid follower of politics locally and nationally. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Janet Roschel; grandson, Andrew Myers; brother, Kenneth McComsey; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by a son, Eric L. Powell. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Myerstown. Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com

Published in The Daily Local from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
