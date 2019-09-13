|
|
Yolanda D’Amico Fidanza, 90, of Avondale, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Jenner’s Pond, West Grove, PA. She was the wife of the late Alexander “Sunday” Fidanza who passed away in 1980 with whom she shared 30 years of marriage. Born in Prescott, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Angela Carulli D’Amico. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon, on Tuesday, September 17th at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church, 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale, PA. Friends may visit from 10-11:45AM. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 14, 2019