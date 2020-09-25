Young H. Kim, 77, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania passed away at his home on September 21, 2020. Born on October 3, 1942 in a small village in Chunnam Province, South Korea, Young was a hard-working student growing up and was accepted to the Korean Military Academy, graduating in 1964 with a B.S. in Engineering. Young was commissioned as a second lieutenant and achieved the rank of captain. He served with the South Korean Expeditionary Army in the Vietnam War in 1965-66. Young met his future wife, Kyung Rae Chung, in 1963, and they married in 1967. He emigrated to the United States in 1972 to obtain his Masters in Engineering at Pennsylvania State University in 1974. Young lived in Downingtown from 1979 onward with his wife Kyung and daughter Hyon and son Jae and worked for most of his career as a civil engineer at Allen-Sherman-Hoff of Exton. He and his wife provided a loving and supportive home giving their children every opportunity to thrive. In recent years, Young most enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren, Zoe, 20, and Ryan, 10, of Corpus Christi, Texas. Young is survived by his son Jae Kim and daughter-in-law Sarah Kim of Corpus Christi, and daughter Hyon Kim of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Young was predeceased by his wife Kyung in 1996. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, colleagues and neighbors. Services will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com