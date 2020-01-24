Daily Local News Obituaries
Yvonne M. Danzeisen, 72, of Downingtown, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 9:34 AM, at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Born in Somerville, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Clyde & Yvonne (Moder) Bertram. Yvonne worked as a packer for over 16 years at Dopaco Co. Her favorite hobbies were crafts and going to church at the Wagontown Union Chapel. Surviving Yvonne is her children, Dianna Dehaven, wife of Gideon, of New Holland, Yvonne Youse, and Jessica Donlin, wife of John. She is also survived by four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and her siblings Carl Bertram and Clyde Bertram Jr. Predeceasing Yvonne is her siblings, Diane Lambert, Mary Tracy, Lucy Luminella and son-in-law Leo Youse. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 26, 2020
