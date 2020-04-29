Home

Yvonne Virginia Lomax

Yvonne Lomax 83, of West Grove, daughter of the late Walter Lomax and Cortley Brown Lomax was born February 16, 1937 in Chestertown, MD and transitioned April 21, 2020. She retired from Lincoln University after 25+ years. She was an active member of the Star of Bethlehem Church in West Grove until a decline in health. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters; Martha Lomax and Hester Lomax Mack both of West Grove, two sisters, one brother, one grandson, one great grandson, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at the Congo Funeral Home, North Chapel located at 2317 N. Market St. Wilmington, DE. Interment Union Hill Cemetery, Kennett Square, PA Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 30, 2020
