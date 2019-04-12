Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home
10301 NW 25th Street
Miami, FL 33172
(305) 592-0690
For more information about
Zachary Carlson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Zachary Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachary Carlson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zachary Carlson Obituary
Zachary Andrew Carlson (Zac), 20, died tragically in a car accident on April 9, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Zac was born on September 13, 1998 in Miami, FL. He is survived by his parents Robert Carlson (Drew), Elizabeth Young-Carlson, his sister Sarah Carlson and countless Friends. Zac grew up in West Chester, PA where he attended Henderson High School. While living in Jacksonville this past year he attended Florida State College and worked at Jacksonville Ice & Sportplex and Millers Ale House. Zac loved sports. He was a Catcher for Exton Little League for many years and then went on to play Ice Hockey for Henderson High School and The Kings. Zac had a vibrant personality that touched so many lives in his short time here. He had a contagious sense of humor and a generous heart. He will be missed by so many people. Life as we know it will never be the same. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home 10301 N.W. 25th Street Miami, Florida 33172 Sunday, April 14, 2019 1:30pm. A memorial service will be planned in West Chester for May 2019.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now