Zachary Andrew Carlson (Zac), 20, died tragically in a car accident on April 9, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Zac was born on September 13, 1998 in Miami, FL. He is survived by his parents Robert Carlson (Drew), Elizabeth Young-Carlson, his sister Sarah Carlson and countless Friends. Zac grew up in West Chester, PA where he attended Henderson High School. While living in Jacksonville this past year he attended Florida State College and worked at Jacksonville Ice & Sportplex and Millers Ale House. Zac loved sports. He was a Catcher for Exton Little League for many years and then went on to play Ice Hockey for Henderson High School and The Kings. Zac had a vibrant personality that touched so many lives in his short time here. He had a contagious sense of humor and a generous heart. He will be missed by so many people. Life as we know it will never be the same. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home 10301 N.W. 25th Street Miami, Florida 33172 Sunday, April 14, 2019 1:30pm. A memorial service will be planned in West Chester for May 2019.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 13, 2019