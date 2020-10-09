Adam Blake Harrington, 31, was born March 28, 1989 in Memphis, TN to Linda Harrington and John Harrington, Sr.
He is survived by his parents, one brother, John Harrington, Jr; two sisters, Christy (Rodrigo) Sanchez and Lisa (David) Barker; his godmother, Pam Guess; numerous nieces and nephews and his canine companion, Cutie Pie.
Adam's family has been so humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this time.
A Celebration of Adam's life was attended by his loving family and friends, who witnessed a beautiful dove release in his memory.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 9, 2020.