Adam Blake Harrington
1989 - 2020
Adam Blake Harrington, 31, was born March 28, 1989 in Memphis, TN to Linda Harrington and John Harrington, Sr.

He is survived by his parents, one brother, John Harrington, Jr; two sisters, Christy (Rodrigo) Sanchez and Lisa (David) Barker; his godmother, Pam Guess; numerous nieces and nephews and his canine companion, Cutie Pie.

Adam's family has been so humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this time.

A Celebration of Adam's life was attended by his loving family and friends, who witnessed a beautiful dove release in his memory.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 9, 2020.
