Adam Blake Harrington, 31, was born March 28, 1989 in Memphis, TN to Linda Harrington and John Harrington, Sr.



He is survived by his parents, one brother, John Harrington, Jr; two sisters, Christy (Rodrigo) Sanchez and Lisa (David) Barker; his godmother, Pam Guess; numerous nieces and nephews and his canine companion, Cutie Pie.



Adam's family has been so humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this time.



A Celebration of Adam's life was attended by his loving family and friends, who witnessed a beautiful dove release in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store