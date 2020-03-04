|
Adasia J. Zinselmeyer, born on May 4, 2002, died of heart failure in the presence of her mother, Margaret Zinselmeyer, and her "Zia", Maureen Griner, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was 17 years old. Former Immaculate Conception Cathedral School student, Adasia spent her short life sharing her talents as a baker, musician, poet, artist, writer, and soccer player/enthusiast while struggling with multiple health issues.
She leaves behind six siblings, many aunts, uncles, cousins and hundreds of friends of all ages. Heartfelt thanks to Judy and Paul Gray, Mike Lemm, and Fr. Val Handwerker, friends who supported Adasia in many special ways as she walked the difficult journey of life.
Special thanks to Dr. Jean Ballweg of Omaha, Nebraska, the doctors, nurses and staff of and of LeBonheur Heart Institute for their loving care of Adasia.
Visitation will be at Canale Funeral Home, 2700 Union Extended, on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5 pm-7 pm and at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1695 Central Avenue, on March 7, 2020, from 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm followed by the funeral Mass. A reception will be held in Marian Hall immediately after the Mass. Burial will be on Monday, March 9, in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Dorothy Day House, PO Box 40269, Memphis, TN 38174.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 4, 2020