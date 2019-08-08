|
Adele Delise McCall, 63, passed away peacefully July 8, 2019. She will be remembered by many family members and friends as one of the most generous people you could know. Adele's greatest passion in life was taking care of her family, and she had recently been her mother's caregiver until her mom's passing last year. Born in Japan, the firstborn to an Air Force officer, Adele developed a great love of traveling from an early age and spent the majority of her adulthood taking many of her family members and friends on fantastic trips around the globe from Europe to Central America and nearly every state in the US. She took great care to spark this love of traveling in her nieces and nephews, taking each of them on a special eighth-grade trip to broaden their horizons. Adele also had a passion for great food and fellowship, especially Japanese and Cajun cuisines. One of her great loves in life was cooking for her family and friends, and her New Year's dinners will be especially missed. In her spare time, Adele was a fantastic artist and gifted many of her family and friends with treasured works of art from beautiful quilts to cross-stitched Afghans to stunning stained glass pieces. Most especially, Adele's thoughtfulness and devoted loyalty to her loved ones will be missed. She was a glue for her family and her legacy will live on through her loved ones.
Adele possessed a brilliant mind, achieving many accolades in her educational and career pursuits. She attended Louisiana State University, earning a BSN in nursing, and worked in orthopedic surgery for many years. During this time in her career, Adele won a prestigious fellowship to participate in experimental orthopedic procedures with a team of specialists in Switzerland. Adele later graduated from Memphis State University with a Master's degree in business administration and continued her education at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, earning her CRNA and becoming a nurse anesthetist. Adele's greatest passion in her nursing career was bringing comfort to her patients as a CRNA. She also helped many peers discover the career and helped counsel them through the education and career path.
Adele was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Minnie McCall.
She is survived by two sisters, Mary McCall and Theresa McCall (Korene Greenwood); a brother, Robert D. McCall II (Valerie D. McCall); nieces, Shannon M. Herman (Christopher Herman) and Mary Beth Berry (Tucker L. Berry); nephews, Robert D. McCall III, Michael J. McCall, Gabriel McCall and Gordon Greenwood (Belline); grand-niece, Kaelyn Taylor; and grand-nephews, Ben Herman, Brooks Herman, Charlie Berry, and Grayson Berry.
A graveside service will be held August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 1663 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, Tennessee 38106.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 8, 2019