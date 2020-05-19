Agnes (Aggie) Ming Turley – an adoring daughter, devoted wife, and fiercely loyal mother and friend - passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family in Memphis, TN on May 17th, 2020.
Born on June 30th, 1922 in Memphis, Aggie is preceded in death by her mother, Doris Shepherd, and stepfather, Jacob Cox Stedman whom she called Pop, as well as her husband of 62 years, Dr. Hubert K. Turley, and grandson, Turley M. Muller.
As many friends of Aggie's children have said, "Mrs. Turley treated everyone like family. She was a mother to us all." Aggie influenced the lives of many with her strong faith in God. She was
unconditionally loving, kind, and generous to her family, friends, and the Memphis community.
Aggie was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church, the Junior League, the Little Garden Club, Les Passees, Le Bonheur, and an avid supporter of her high school alma mater Hutchison and college Southwestern, now Rhodes College. As a longtime volunteer and board member of the American Red Cross, she served her country in need during World War II at the Red Cross Soup Kitchen alongside her husband who served in the Army Medical Corps.
Many things brought her joy like traveling, playing golf and bridge, painting, and gardening in her rose garden, but she was happiest spending time with her family and friends on the lake at Pickwick or in her home away from home in Baypoint, Florida.
Our "Granny" leaves behind two daughters, Ann (Sheppie) Quinn and Doris (Dee) Muller, two sons, Hubert K. Turley and Dabney S. Turley, five grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Her family is eternally grateful to Ruby, Rachel, Tina, Sindey, and Marlow for their loving care and friendship bestowed upon Granny over the years. She was a wonderful woman who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished in the hearts and minds of everyone whose lives she touched.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22nd. To extend her giving spirit, memorials can be sent to Second Presbyterian Church or to a charity of your choice.
Born on June 30th, 1922 in Memphis, Aggie is preceded in death by her mother, Doris Shepherd, and stepfather, Jacob Cox Stedman whom she called Pop, as well as her husband of 62 years, Dr. Hubert K. Turley, and grandson, Turley M. Muller.
As many friends of Aggie's children have said, "Mrs. Turley treated everyone like family. She was a mother to us all." Aggie influenced the lives of many with her strong faith in God. She was
unconditionally loving, kind, and generous to her family, friends, and the Memphis community.
Aggie was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church, the Junior League, the Little Garden Club, Les Passees, Le Bonheur, and an avid supporter of her high school alma mater Hutchison and college Southwestern, now Rhodes College. As a longtime volunteer and board member of the American Red Cross, she served her country in need during World War II at the Red Cross Soup Kitchen alongside her husband who served in the Army Medical Corps.
Many things brought her joy like traveling, playing golf and bridge, painting, and gardening in her rose garden, but she was happiest spending time with her family and friends on the lake at Pickwick or in her home away from home in Baypoint, Florida.
Our "Granny" leaves behind two daughters, Ann (Sheppie) Quinn and Doris (Dee) Muller, two sons, Hubert K. Turley and Dabney S. Turley, five grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Her family is eternally grateful to Ruby, Rachel, Tina, Sindey, and Marlow for their loving care and friendship bestowed upon Granny over the years. She was a wonderful woman who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished in the hearts and minds of everyone whose lives she touched.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22nd. To extend her giving spirit, memorials can be sent to Second Presbyterian Church or to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 19, 2020.