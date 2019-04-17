Resources More Obituaries for Aimee Wolf Ginsburg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Aimee (Goldsmith Gronauer) Wolf Ginsburg

Aimee Ginsburg, 89, passed away from colon cancer on Monday, April 15th in her hometown of Memphis.



She was a fourth (4th) generation Memphian and dearly loved Memphis. She was the great-granddaughter of Dora and Jacob Goldsmith, the founder of Goldsmith's Department Store. Aimee was the youngest daughter of Dorothy and Joseph Gronauer.



She was preceded in death by her three life mates: husbands, Allan Wolf and Everett Ginsburg, and her best friend Sidney Kahn. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Laitman and her brother-in-law, Edwin Laitman.



She is survived by her only child, Allan Wolf, Jr. and his partner Mary Graybill, and her extended family: Peggy and William Adler, BeJay Gronauer, Suzanne Simons, Richard and Judy Laitman, Carrie Kahn, Sheppie Quinn, and Cindy Sanders as well as her caregiver, Sondra Walker, and her very special friend/companion, Mildred Walker. Her extended family and friends were so special to her in that they kept her busy, active, loved and young.



Aimee attended St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis and Smith College in Massachusetts.



Aimee belonged to Temple Israel, Dixon Gallery and supported dozens of charities and Arts projects all local to Memphis.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 19th at Canale Funeral Directors with visitation at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Colon Cancer Foundation, Mid-South Food Bank, Church Health, Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association or the . Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 17, 2019