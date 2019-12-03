|
Al P. Lawing, 84, husband of Dena, entered eternity on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born on Nov. 22, 1935, to Bessie Cunningham and Aloysius Patrick Lawing in Memphis, TN. Al was the loving father of Lisa and Richard (Rhonda), and doting grandfather of Holly (Gabriel) Totusek of Seattle and Sophie and Shane Lawing of Georgetown, KY.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Frank, and sister, Mary Canale.
He is survived by his brother, Robert; two brothers-in-law, Richard and Ralph Robilio; and two special sisters-in-law, Tonia Graf and Nelsa Robilio.
Al was a graduate of St. Louis University and the University Of Memphis School Of Law. He began his professional career as a trust officer in banking, arriving in Lexington in 1971 as a Senior VP and Trust Officer of Second National Bank. This began a long association with the Clark and Graves families, which continues today. In the 1980s, he altered his career path becoming an investment broker with Hilliard Lyons. He retired from Wells Fargo Advisors in 2009. Throughout his lifetime, he served his community and his church in various capacities especially committed to the Serra Club as Treasurer.
Honorariums may be directed to the Serra Club of Lexington, 299 Colony Blvd., 40502; the Catholic Action Center, or the Salvation Army.
Visitation will be on Thurs., Dec. 5, 2019, 9:30 am to 11 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Cathedral of Christ the King, Lexington, KY. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Lexington.
