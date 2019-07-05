Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Resources More Obituaries for Alan Hale Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alan Hale

Alan Hale, age 61, resident of Eads, Tennessee and husband of Cille Hale, departed this life Thursday afternoon, July 4, 2019, at his residence.



Funeral Services for Mr. Hale will be conducted at 10 A.M. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Bro. Dave Biter. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Hale will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Alan was born September 23, 1957, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Buford Delbert Hale and Janie Lucille Morrow Hale. He was a graduate of Messick High School in Memphis and Memphis State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree. He was married May 21, 1982, to the former Cille Johnson, and Mr. and Mrs. Hale were former residents of Memphis, Dyersburg, Cordova, Vermillion, Ohio and Lake Saint Louis, Missouri before moving to Eads. Alan was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church and loved special times with his grandchildren. He enjoyed working on cars, collecting knives, theater and going to The Orpheum, and baseball and softball in earlier years.



Mr. Hale is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cille Hale of Eads, TN; his daughter, Alana Cille Valentine and her husband, Paul of Bentonville, AR; his son, Jake Thomas Hale and his wife, Brittany of Chattanooga, TN; three half-brothers, Rodney Hale, Ronnie Hale, Ronald Hale; and three grandchildren, Wren Valentine, Ada Valentine and Cassandra Hale.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Hickory Withe First Baptist Church – Children's Building Fund, 17675 Highway 196, Eads, TN 38028.



Published in The Daily Memphian on July 5, 2019